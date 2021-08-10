Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Compass stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 22,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,990. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

