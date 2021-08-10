Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report sales of $5.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.
Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,057. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.55.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
