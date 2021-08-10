Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report sales of $5.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,057. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.55.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.