Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $88.12. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,023. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

