Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$60.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.