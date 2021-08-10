Verizon Communications (VZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ):

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 215,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Verizon Communications Inc alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.