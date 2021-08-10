Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $145,658.92 and approximately $99.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.88 or 1.00004574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00068215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

