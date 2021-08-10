Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $2.84 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.00837651 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

