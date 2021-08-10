CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $3,200.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00839143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00106842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00041457 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,116,656 coins and its circulating supply is 47,615,902 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

