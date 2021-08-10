Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $447,978.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00839143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00106842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00041457 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.