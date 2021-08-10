Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

