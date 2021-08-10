iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,685,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,093. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86.

