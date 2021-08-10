Foresight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 49,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,231. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.