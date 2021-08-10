Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 948 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 123,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.