ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $306.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ResMed exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions and other tools to aid remote care amid the pandemic looks encouraging. The company witnessed improved demand for sleep devices and masks, including recovery of core sleep patient flow along with increased demand following a recent product recall by one of ResMed’s competitors. The uptick in SaaS revenues was driven by continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings. ResMed has outperformed its industry in the past three months. Yet, lower device sales along with decreased demand for ventilators due to COVID-19 in the reported quarter adversely impacted revenues from the Sleep and Respiratory Care business across geographies.”

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.33. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.