Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

