Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.60 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
