The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 357,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

