The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.
Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 357,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
