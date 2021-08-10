Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

