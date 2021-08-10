72 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $11.28 on Tuesday, hitting $3,330.59. 32,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,473.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

