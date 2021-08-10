Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.39 on Tuesday, hitting $2,193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,062. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 214.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,224.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

