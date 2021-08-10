2,196 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 171.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,506. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

