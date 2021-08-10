The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,925. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

