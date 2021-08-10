Fragasso Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.87. The company had a trading volume of 344,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,758. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

