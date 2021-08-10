Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $39.94. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

