Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.