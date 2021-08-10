Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.16

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.16 and last traded at $144.62, with a volume of 9733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.