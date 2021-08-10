Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,740.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,712 ($22.37), with a volume of 76442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,670 ($21.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of £706.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.94.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

