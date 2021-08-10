SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $352.81

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $352.81 and last traded at $352.43, with a volume of 141731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

