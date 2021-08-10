Formation Fi Price Tops $0.21 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00161130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00146850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,157.15 or 1.00180647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00816352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

