Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.26. 72,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,509. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

