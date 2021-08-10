Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
