Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $993.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.