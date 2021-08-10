Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

