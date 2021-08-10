Fruth Investment Management Invests $216,000 in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RGC Resources by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

