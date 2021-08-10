Goodwin Daniel L Buys Shares of 7,500 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,206. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

