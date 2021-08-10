Fruth Investment Management Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.