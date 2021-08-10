Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

AVYA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.