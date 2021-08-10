AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANAB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.