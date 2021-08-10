Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$12.50 EPS.

Shares of FLGT traded down $12.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,784. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

