Fruth Investment Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 110,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.