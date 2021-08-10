Fruth Investment Management Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.56. 731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,942. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

