Xion Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,012.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $323,917.74 and approximately $20,012.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,116,452 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

