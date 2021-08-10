Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 129,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,475. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.