Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 242,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,067 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. 2,073,987 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

