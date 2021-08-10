Fundamentun LLC Buys 11,059 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 19,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

