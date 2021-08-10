Fundamentun LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,281 shares of company stock worth $120,177,232. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

CRM stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.31. 126,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439,547. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

