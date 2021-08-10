Invst LLC Buys 6,266 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,439,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.80. 613,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

