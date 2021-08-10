APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,782. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

