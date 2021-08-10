Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,022. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $67,388,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

