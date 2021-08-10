Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.
Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,022. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03.
In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $67,388,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
