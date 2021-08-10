StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

SNEX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

