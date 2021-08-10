Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 238.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 7,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $348.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

