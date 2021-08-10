Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,840. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

